Hyundai Motor's China plant sales in Feb fall 97% from a year ago

Contributor
Joyce Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

Hyundai Motor's China domestic plant sales in February was 1,007 vehicles, company data showed on Tuesday, down 97% from 38,017 vehicles a year ago.

The automaker's global auto sales fell to their lowest in a decade in February as coronavirus worries kept buyers away - in one of the first major indicators of damage to business in the broader auto sector due to the epidemic.

