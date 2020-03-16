Hyundai Motor's China plant sales in Feb fall 97% from a year ago

SEOUL, March 17 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor's 005380.KS China domestic plant sales in February was 1,007 vehicles, company data showed on Tuesday, down 97% from 38,017 vehicles a year ago.

The automaker's global auto sales fell to their lowest in a decade in February as coronavirus worries kept buyers away - in one of the first major indicators of damage to business in the broader auto sector due to the epidemic.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

