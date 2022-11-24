Hyundai Motor: Italian Designer Giorgetto Giugiaro To Rebuild Original 1974 Pony Coupe Concept

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Co. (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) announced Thursday that it will work with Italian design firm GFG Style's Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro to rebuild the influential 1974 Pony Coupe Concept.

Giugiaro created the Original 1974 Pony Coupe Concept for Hyundai's debut at the 1974 Turin Motor Show. The company noted that this kickstarted the Korean automotive industry.

The rebuilt original concept car, as a celebration of Hyundai's brand heritage, will debut in the springtime.

Hyundai Motor noted that the original Pony and Pony Coupe Concept influenced its long-running Pony nameplate, Hyundai's award-winning IONIQ 5 and N Vision 74 rolling lab concept

The plan was announced during a Design Talk in Seoul, featuring Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro along with Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer of Hyundai Motor Group, and SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Motor's Global Design Center.

EVP SangYup Lee said, "The original Pony and Pony Coupe Concept were one of those rare creations that influenced the designs of not just one but multiple production and concept vehicles, including our award-winning IONIQ 5 and attention-grabbing N Vision 74. Since the original concept car no longer exists, we've commissioned Giorgetto Giugiaro to rebuild it based on our design philosophy, 'Shaping the future with legacy."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.