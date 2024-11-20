Hyundai Motor Unveils Three-row, All-electric SUV 'IONIQ 9'

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Company unveiled IONIQ 9, a three-row, all-electric SUV with expansive interior space. It will go on sale in Korea and the United States in the first half of 2025, with subsequent rollout planned for Europe and other markets later. Detailed specifications will be unveiled closer to specific market launches, the company said in a statement.

The company said IONIQ 9's flat floor accommodates seating arrangements for six or seven occupants. The Relaxation Seats in the first and second rows can fully recline and offer a leg rest for optimal comfort, allowing up to four people to rest during vehicle charging depending on the configuration. IONIQ 9 also boasts 1,899 mm of headroom and 2,050 mm of legroom, when second and third rows are combined.

The advanced PE system's high-voltage, floor-mounted NCM lithium-ion battery offers 110.3 kWh of system energy. IONIQ 9 is expected to achieve an outstanding WLTP-estimated all-electric range of 620 km and WLTP-targeted energy consumption of 194 Wh/km for the Long-Range RWD model with 19-inch wheels.

The company noted that IONIQ 9 conveniently charges from 10 to 80 percent in just 24 minutes using a 350 kW charger, while the platform's vehicle-to-load (V2L) signature convenience feature and 400V/800V multi-charging capability lower the barriers to EV adoption.

The Long-Range RWD model is powered by a 160 kW rear motor, the Long-Range AWD alternative features an additional 70 kW front motor, while the Performance AWD models boast 160 kW motors at both the front and rear.

The Performance model can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds, while the Long-Range AWD variant takes 6.7 seconds, and the Long-Range RWD version takes 9.4 seconds.

