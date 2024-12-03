News & Insights

Markets

Hyundai Motor Unveils IONIQ 9 All-electric 3-row SUV

December 03, 2024 — 08:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Co. (HYMTF) Tuesday announced the launch of IONIQ 9 all-electric SUV, ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Die-cast models of IONIQ 9 demonstrated flexible seating configurations, Universal Island 2.0 console and spacious third row.

José Muñoz, President and Global Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor Co. noted that the the IONIQ 5 and 6 have achieved multiple accolades and we're taking it to the next level with the all-new IONIQ 9.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.