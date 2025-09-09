Markets

Hyundai Motor Unveils Concept THREE Under IONIQ Sub-brand

September 09, 2025 — 04:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor has unveiled Concept THREE, the company's first compact electric vehicle concept under the IONIQ sub-brand. The company noted that Concept THREE signals future expansion into a new vehicle category, complementing its existing midsize and large EV models.

Xavier Martinet, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe, said: "Concept THREE represents the next step in Hyundai Motor's electrification journey. With its compact dimensions and Art of Steel design language, it embodies our vision of delivering mobility that is practical, accessible and emotionally resonant".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.