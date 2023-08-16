News & Insights

Hyundai Motor unit to buy General Motors' India plant

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

August 16, 2023 — 03:20 am EDT

BENGALURU, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS said on Wednesday its unit, Hyundai Motor India, signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire General Motors' GM.N Indian plant.

Hyundai said manufacturing operations at the plant are planned to commence in 2025.

