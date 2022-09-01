Hyundai Motor Unit Sales Rise In August, Despite Weak Domestic Sales

(RTTNews) - South Korean auto maker Hyundai Motor Co. (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) reported Thursday that total unit sales for the month of August grew 11.6 percent to 334,794 units from 300,004 units last year.

The results reflected a 14.7 percent increase in overseas sales to 285,570 units, despite a 3.5 percent drop in domestic sales to 49,224 units.

Sequentially, total unit sales grew 1.2 percent from the month of July as 12.6 percent drop in domestic sales were more than offset by 4 percent rise in overseas sales.

For the year-to-date period, total unit sales fell 3.8 percent hurt by 11.5 percent decline in domestic sales and 2 percent drop in overseas sales.

