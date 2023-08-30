News & Insights

Hyundai Motor union says will restart talks with management

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

August 30, 2023 — 03:05 am EDT

Written by Ju-min Park and Joyce Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor's 005380.KS unionised workers will resume labour talks with the company's management after negotiations had stalled earlier this month, the union said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the 44,000-strong union won permission to go on a strike from a government organisation that handles labour disputes, raising the probability of the company's first wage-related industrial action in five years.

Union members unanimously voted to restart negotiations after a company request, the union said in a statement, adding that talks will resume on Thursday.

However, the union said unionised workers would skip extra shifts from Sept. 4, while negotiations were underway.

In a fast-ageing society, South Korean labour unions including one at Hyundai, the country's top automaker, are battling company managements to press an unusual demand: raise the age of retirement to give workers a few more wage-earning years to make up for slim pensions.

