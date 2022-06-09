Hyundai Motor Ulsan plants' output hit due to truckers' strike - company union

SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - South Korean Hyundai Motor Co's 005380.KS Ulsan plants operated at about 50%-60% of capacity on Thursday due to parts procurement issues caused by the truckers' strike in the country, a company union official told Reuters on Friday.

Thousands of South Korean truckers have been on strike this week to protest the surge in fuel costs, disrupting production, slowing activity at ports and posing new risks to a strained global supply chain.

(Reporting by Byungook Kim and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

