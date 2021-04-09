Hyundai Motor to suspend S.Korea production due to chip shortage -Yonhap

Corrects headline to make clear suspension affects Asan plant

SEOUL, April 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS plans to suspend production for two days from Monday at its Asan plant because of a chip shortage, Yonhap news agency said, citing an unidentified company official.

The shortage had led to problems for Hyundai over powertrain control unit parts, the agency added.

The Asan factory turns out 300,000 vehicles each year, including the Sonata and Grandeur sedans.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

