Hyundai Motor to sell Russian plant, will take $219-mln hit

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

December 19, 2023 — 03:20 am EST

Written by Hyunsu Yim and Heekyong Yang for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor 005380.KS plans to sell its plant in Russia for a nominal 7,000 roubles ($77.67), a company official said on Tuesday, making it the latest global automaker to sell Russian assets since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

Hyundai Motor, in a regulatory filing, said it would take a 287 billion won ($219.19 million) loss on selling the plant, in which operations have been suspended since March 2022.

The company said it was seeking to transfer its assets in the plant in St. Petersburg to Russia's Art-Finance and include a buyback option in the deal, adding that it plans to complete the deal by Dec. 28.

Hyundai Motor is following the path of some other major automakers, some of which sold their assets in Russia for a nominal fee and included buyback options that could one day allow them to return.

($1 = 90.1300 roubles)

($1 = 1,309.3600 won)

