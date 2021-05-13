Hyundai Motor to invest $7.4 bln in the U.S. by 2025

May 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS said on Thursday it planned to invest $7.4 billion in the United States by 2025 to produce electric vehicles, enhance production facilities and develop smart mobility solutions. (https://prn.to/33E6qMm)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.