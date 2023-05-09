Hyundai Motor to invest $1.5 bln to build EV factory in South Korea

SEOUL, May 9 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS plans to invest around 2 trillion won ($1.51 billion) in Ulsan, South Korea to build a designated electric vehicle (EV) factory, South Korea's finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The new plant is set to break ground in the fourth quarter, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The investment is part of a previously announced plan by Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai Motor, Kia Corp 000270.KS and Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd 012330.KS, to invest 24 trillion won in South Korea's EV industry through 2030.

($1 = 1,320.9300 won)

