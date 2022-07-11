Hyundai Motor to build first fully dedicated EV factory in S.Korea -union

SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS plans to build its first fully dedicated electric vehicle (EV) factory in South Korea, targeting production by 2025, the automaker's union said on Tuesday, citing its leader.

In May, Hyundai Motor Group, which houses Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp 000270.KS, announced its plans to invest 63 trillion won ($48.07 billion) in South Korea through 2025.

($1 = 1,310.5000 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Byungwook Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

