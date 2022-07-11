Hyundai Motor to build first fully dedicated EV factory in S.Korea -union

Contributors
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Byungwook Kim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co plans to build its first fully dedicated electric vehicle (EV) factory in South Korea, targeting production by 2025, the automaker's union said on Tuesday, citing its leader.

SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS plans to build its first fully dedicated electric vehicle (EV) factory in South Korea, targeting production by 2025, the automaker's union said on Tuesday, citing its leader.

In May, Hyundai Motor Group, which houses Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp 000270.KS, announced its plans to invest 63 trillion won ($48.07 billion) in South Korea through 2025.

($1 = 1,310.5000 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Byungwook Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters