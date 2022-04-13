US Markets

Hyundai Motor to begin electric vehicles production in U.S.

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Hyundai Motor Co plans to add electric vehicles (EV) in its Montgomery assembly line in the United States, marking the South Korean automaker's first EV production in the country, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama said on Tuesday.

Hyundai said it plans to invest $300 million to build the Electrified Genesis GV 70 and hybrid version of the Santa Fe at its U.S. manufacturing center.

