News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

Hyundai Motor to adopt Tesla EV-charging standard from 2024 in US

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

October 05, 2023 — 08:05 am EDT

Written by Heekyong Yang for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS said on Thursday it has decided to adopt Tesla Inc's TSLA.O electric vehicle (EV) charging technology in the United States and Canada.

Joining their global peers including Ford Motor F.N, General Motors GM.Nand Nissan 7201.Tin adopting Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS), Hyundai's move takes the Elon Musk-led company's superchargers closer to becoming the industry standard at the expense of the rival Combined Charging System (CCS).

The South Korean automaker's new EVs will come exclusively with a NACS port starting in the fourth quarter in 2024 in the United States and in the first half of 2025 in Canada, Hyundai Motor said in a statement.

That will give Hyundai EVs with NACS ports access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the company said.

“Our collaboration with Tesla marks another milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional EV experiences to our customers,” Hyundai Motor's President and Global Chief Operating Officer Jose Munoz said in a statement.

Owners of existing and future Hyundai EVs with the current CCS will have access to the Tesla Supercharging Network starting in the first quarter of 2025. Hyundai will offer an adapter to these customers. Hyundai will also make adapters available to charge NACS-equipped vehicles at CCS chargers.

In June, Hyundai Motor said it would consider making its vehicles more readily compatible with the NACS charging system.

Tesla's NACS is widely available, with the U.S. Department of Energy saying they make up about 60% of the fast chargers in the United States.

The rival CCS system is backed by automakers including Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, though the German company has held talks with Tesla about adopting the NACS.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
F
GM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.