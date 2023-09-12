News & Insights

Hyundai Motor, South Korea union reach tentative wage deal

September 12, 2023 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by Heekyong Yang for Reuters ->

By Heekyong Yang

SEOUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS reached a tentative wage pact with its South Korean labour union, the union official said on Tuesday, potentially avoiding a strike and production losses at its biggest manufacturing base for five consecutive years.

Since annual wage talks kicked off in June, the union had insisted a minimum basic monthly pay increase, a performance bonus as well as an increase to the retirement age to 64 from 60.

Under the agreement, Hyundai will increase a 111,000 won ($83.60) rise in workers' basic monthly pay, give a one-off bonus payment for each worker as well as performance-based benefits.

The deal is subject to a vote by union members on Sept. 19, according to the union.

Hyundai Motor workers last went on strike in 2018. Unionised workers at Hyundai in South Korea held a four-hour strike for one day in July in support of a general strike, but it was not related to the union's wage negotiations with the management.

($1 = 1,327.7500 won)

