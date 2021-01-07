Hyundai Motor shares surge 17.5% on report of battery tie-up with Apple

US Markets
SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS surged as much as 17.5% to 242,000 won ($221.35) on Friday on a media report of cooperation between South Korean automaker and Apple Inc AAPL.O on developing electric cars and batteries.

Hyundai Motor declined to comment on the matter.

($1 = 1,093.2700 won)

