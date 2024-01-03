Hyundai Motor sets 2024 global sales target of 4.24 mln vehicles

Adds Kia forecast

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS said on Wednesday it has set its 2024 global sales target at 4.24 million vehicles, down about 2% from its 2023 target of 4.32 million vehicles.

Its affiliate Kia Corp 000270.KS said it aims to sell 3.2 million vehicles globally, unchanged from its 2023 target.

