Hyundai Motor sets 2023 global sales target of 4.32 mln vehicles

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 03, 2023 — 01:30 am EST

Written by Heekyong Yang and Hyunsu Yim for Reuters ->

Adds background

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS said on Tuesday it has set its 2023 global sales target at 4.32 million vehicles, up about 8% from its 2022 target of 4.01 million vehicles.

The South Korean automaker in October cut its 2022 global sales target by about 7% to 4.01 million vehicles from 4.32 million vehicles.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.