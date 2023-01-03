Hyundai Motor sets 2023 global sales target of 4.32 mln vehicles

Adds background

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS said on Tuesday it has set its 2023 global sales target at 4.32 million vehicles, up about 8% from its 2022 target of 4.01 million vehicles.

The South Korean automaker in October cut its 2022 global sales target by about 7% to 4.01 million vehicles from 4.32 million vehicles.

