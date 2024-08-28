Hyundai Motor Sees Over 10% Margin, 30% Rise In Global Sales By 2030, Plans Buyback; Stock Climbs

(RTTNews) - South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd (HYMLF.OB), at its 2024 CEO Investor Day, said it targets 5.55 million annual global sales by 2030, up 30 percent from 2023. The company also announced plans to commercialize autonomous driving vehicle foundry business, and to supply autonomous vehicles to global autonomous driving software firms.

By 2030, the company plans operating profit margin over 10 percent on a consolidated basis.

While unveiling its new mid- to long-term strategy, the "Hyundai Way", the company also announced its plan to employ new target shareholder return or TSR of over 35 percent and rollout of a share buyback scheme of up to KRW 4 trillion from 2025 to 2027.

The shares gained around 4.7 percent on Wednesday's trading in South Korea to close at 259,000 won.

In the event, the company detailed a flexible response approach to market conditions and focus on electrification. The company said it plans to make a significant investment of KRW 120.5 trillion through 2033 to support the 'Hyundai Way' strategy.

The company aims to sell 2 million electric vehicles or EVs per year globally by 2030. It also plan to introduce new EREV models, a new type of EV with a range of more than 900 km on a single charge, in North America and China.

Hyundai Motor added that it aims to offer a full lineup of 21 EV models by 2030, ranging from affordable to luxury and high-performance. Further, HEV offerings will be expanded to 14 models from the current seven.

Hyundai Motor's global sales annual volume was 4.21 million units in 2023.

