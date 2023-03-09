Hyundai Motor says various options under review for Russia plant

Adds details from Yonhap pickup

SEOUL, March 10 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor is reviewing "various options" for its Russia plant but no details have been decided yet, the automaker said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The clarification comes after a report by Yonhap news agency on Thursday that Hyundai was negotiating the sale of its manufacturing plant in Saint Petersburg, Russia with a Kazakhstan company, citing Russian media.

The company also said it will make an announcement on the issue when a decision has been made, or within one month.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

