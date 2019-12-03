Hyundai Motor says to invest $52 bln over six years

Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it planned to invest about 61.1 trillion won ($51.81 billion) between 2020 and 2025. Of the total, the South Korean company will spend about 20 trillion won on future technologies such as autonomous vehicles, it said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 1,179.3300 won)

