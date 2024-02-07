News & Insights

Hyundai Motor says IPO for its India unit not decided yet

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

February 07, 2024 — 04:36 am EST

Written by Heekyong Yang for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Feb 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS said on Wednesday that is has not decided yet on listing its Indian unit and it will comment on the matter when the plan becomes finalised or within a month.

"As a global company, we constantly review various measures, including listing overseas subsidiaries, to increase corporate value, but nothing has been decided," Hyundai Motor said in a regulatory filing.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Hyundai Motor is planning to list its Indian unit to raise at least $3 billion in what would be the country's biggest IPO.

Hyundai Motor India is in early talks for an initial public offering (IPO) and has held discussions with several banks, including JP Morgan JPM.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N, Citi C.N and Bank of America BAC.N, according to two people, who have been briefed on the matter.

The fund raising by Hyundai, the second-biggest automaker in India with a 15% market share, would value its Indian operation at up to $30 billion, which is more than half its market capitalisation of $42 billion in Seoul.

Shares of Hyundai Motor closed down 4.0% on Wednesday, versus the benchmark KOSPI's .KS 1.3% rise.

