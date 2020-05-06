Hyundai Motor sales down 57% amid coronavirus pandemic

South Korea's Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday its provisional April sales fell 57% on year to 159,079 vehicles globally, as the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to curb its spread sharply contracted auto demand and dealership traffic.

Hyundai Motor said last month it expects only a modest recovery in Chinese auto demand and weak sales elsewhere this year after the coronavirus pandemic caused first-quarter vehicle sales to tumble 18%.

