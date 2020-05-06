Hyundai Motor sales down 57% amid coronavirus pandemic

SEOUL, May 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor 005380.KS said on Wednesday its provisional April sales fell 57% on year to 159,079 vehicles globally, as the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to curb its spread sharply contracted auto demand and dealership traffic.

Hyundai Motor said last month it expects only a modest recovery in Chinese auto demand and weak sales elsewhere this year after the coronavirus pandemic caused first-quarter vehicle sales to tumble 18%.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; editing by Louise Heavens)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1470;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.