Hyundai Motor, S.Korean union agrees to freeze wages for the first time in 11 yrs

Contributors
Cynthia Kim Reuters
Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Hyundai Motor and its South Korean union reached a tentative deal to freeze wages for the first time in 11 years this year, an internal message distributed to union members showed on Monday.

SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor 005380.KS and its South Korean union reached a tentative deal to freeze wages for the first time in 11 years this year, an internal message distributed to union members showed on Monday.

The deal is subject to a vote by union members on Sept 25.

South Korea's Hyundai, which together with sister company Kia Motors 000270.KS, is the world's fifth-largest automaker, said its global retail sales fell 33% in the second quarter, and flagged that the pace of recovery will be slow due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Hyunjoo Jin, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More