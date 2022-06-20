Hyundai Motor Reveals Design Concept Sketch Of All-electric Vehicle 'IONIQ 6'

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Co. (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) has revealed a design concept sketch of its highly anticipated IONIQ 6, the second model in its IONIQ all-electric vehicle lineup brand.

The company noted that the IONIQ 6 takes advantage of its Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) to provide a stretched wheelbase and optimized interior design.

In the coming days, additional IONIQ 6 teaser images will be revealed on Hyundai's official social media channels and IONIQ 6 Campaign Page.

The company stated that the will fully unveil both exterior and interior designs of its new electrified streamliner later this month.

