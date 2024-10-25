News & Insights

Stocks

Hyundai Motor Reports Tentative Decline in Q3 Earnings

October 25, 2024 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hyundai Motor Sponsored GDR (HYMTF) has released an update.

Hyundai Motor Company has reported a tentative decline in its Q3 2024 financial results, with sales revenue dropping by 4.6% and net profit falling by 23.2% compared to the previous quarter. Despite these quarterly setbacks, the company’s year-over-year performance shows a modest increase in sales revenue by 4.7% and net profit by 6.8%. Investors should note that these figures are provisional and subject to adjustment upon final review.

For further insights into HYMTF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HYMTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.