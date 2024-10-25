Hyundai Motor Reports Tentative Decline in Q3 Earnings

Hyundai Motor Sponsored GDR (HYMTF) has released an update.

Hyundai Motor Company has reported a tentative decline in its Q3 2024 financial results, with sales revenue dropping by 4.6% and net profit falling by 23.2% compared to the previous quarter. Despite these quarterly setbacks, the company’s year-over-year performance shows a modest increase in sales revenue by 4.7% and net profit by 6.8%. Investors should note that these figures are provisional and subject to adjustment upon final review.

For further insights into HYMTF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.