Hyundai Motor reports 2020 global sales of 3.74 mln vehicles

SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS said on Monday its 2020 global sales were 3.74 million vehicles, missing its target of 4.58 million.

The South Korean automaker set its 2021 sales target at 4.16 million vehicles.

