Markets

Hyundai Motor Raises Revenue Growth Target, Shares Growth Strategy

September 18, 2025 — 01:12 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Company (005380.KS), Thursday announced its growth strategy, emphasizing its commitment to revolutionary product expansion, manufacturing excellence and technological innovation.

The company shared an update regarding its financial guidance, raising revenue growth target to 5-6 percent, adjusting operating profit margin to 6-7 percent, and planning investments of KRW 77.3 trillion by 2030.

The automaker aims make sales of 5.55 million vehicles globally. Of this, the company intends to account electrified vehicles for 60 percent of total sales, reaching 3.3 million units, with significant growth anticipated in North America, Europe and Korea.

Moreover, the company shared its plans to launch first Extended Range EV models from 2027, and expand Phase 2 HMGMA production capacity by 2028, creating 3,000 new employment opportunities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.