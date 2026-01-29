Markets

Hyundai Motor Q4 Profit Down, Sales Rise; Sees Growth In FY26; Stock Up

January 29, 2026 — 01:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. (HYMTF, HYMLF, 005380.KS) reported Thursday sharply lower profit in its fourth quarter, while sales edged up from last year. Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects higher revenues, margin and wholesale sales.

In South Korea, Hyundai Motor shares closed Thursday's regular trading 5.6 percent higher at 520,000.00 won.

In the fourth quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of parent company plunged 54.9 percent to 1.029 trillion Korean won from last year's 2.280 trillion won.

Pre-tax profit fell 46.6 percent to 1.666 trillion yen from 3.119 trillion won a year ago.

Operating income also declined 40 percent to 1.695 trillion won from last year's 2.822 trillion won.

Sales for the quarter, however, edged up 0.5 percent to 46.839 trillion won from 46.624 trillion won last year.

In 2025, the company recorded first-ever achievement of one million wholesale sales in the U.S. market.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Hyundai Motor projects revenue growth of around 1.0 percent to 2.0 percent from fiscal 2025 revenues of 186.3 trillion won, and operating margin of 6.3 percent to 7.3 percent, up from 6.2 percent last year.

The company sees wholesale sales of 4.16 million units, a growth of 0.5 percent from last year.

