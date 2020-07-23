Hyundai Motor Q2 profit slumps due to weak international demand

Contributors
Joyce Lee Reuters
Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Thursday second-quarter profit fell 75% on year, the steepest in seven quarters and missing analyst estimates, as weak global demand due to the pandemic overshadowed sales of high-end models at home.

By Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS said on Thursday second-quarter profit fell 75% on year, the steepest in seven quarters and missing analyst estimates, as weak global demand due to the pandemic overshadowed sales of high-end models at home.

Hyundai's global retail sales fell 33% from the same period a year earlier whereas sales at home in South Korea - at 200,000 vehicles, exceeding all other markets - rose 13%, company data showed.

Other markets including the United States, China, Europe and India suffered double-digit percentage sales falls.

Domestic sales have been led by large cars and sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) such as the G80 sedan and GV80 SUV from premium brand Genesis as well as Hyundai sedan Grandeur, analysts said.

Even so, sales of such higher-margin cars were not enough to offset a plunge in demand in Europe and especially in the United States, which is reeling from daily surges in COVID-19 cases.

Hyundai shares were up 3.3% versus a 0.6% fall in the broader market .KS11.

Net profit for April-June fell to 227 billion won ($189.53 million) from 919 billion won a year earlier. That compared with the 275 billion won average of 16 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue fell 19% to 21.9 trillion won.

($1 = 1,197.6800 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters