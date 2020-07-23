Hyundai Motor Q2 profit slumps 75% as global demand falls

Contributors
Joyce Lee Reuters
Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Thursday second-quarter profit slumped 75% from a year earlier, missing analyst estimates, as weak global demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic overshadowed solid sales of higher-end models at home.

SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS said on Thursday second-quarter profit slumped 75% from a year earlier, missing analyst estimates, as weak global demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic overshadowed solid sales of higher-end models at home.

Net profit for April-June fell to 227 billion won ($189.53 million) from 919 billion won in the same period a year earlier. That compared with the 275 billion won average of 16 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 1,197.6800 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters