US Markets

Hyundai Motor Q2 net profit rises 59%, beats estimates

Contributors
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Byungwook Kim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Hyundai Motor Co posted on Thursday a rise of 59% in second-quarter profit as a weak won currency lifted the value of overseas earnings and demand stayed strong for the South Korean automaker's high-margin sport-utility vehicles (SUVs).

Adds Hyundai Motor statement, background

SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS posted on Thursday a rise of 59% in second-quarter profit as a weak won currency lifted the value of overseas earnings and demand stayed strong for the South Korean automaker's high-margin sport-utility vehicles (SUVs).

Net profit climbed to 2.8 trillion won ($2.13 billion) for the April-June period from 1.8 trillion won a year earlier, beating an average analyst forecast of 2.2 trillion won from Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

"A robust sales mix of SUV and Genesis luxury models, reduced incentives from a lower level of inventory, and a favourable foreign exchange environment helped lift revenue in the second quarter, despite the slowdown in sales volume amid an adverse economic environment," Hyundai Motor said in a statement.

The strong results come amid an easing of a global chip shortage, which helped Hyundai resume overtime and weekend shifts at its domestic plants, offsetting lost vehicle production caused by a nationwide trucker strike in June.

"After nearly two years of chip shortages, automakers, including Hyundai, are getting enough chips to produce at nearly full capacity," said Lee Jae-il, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

Shares in Hyundai Motor, which together with affiliate Kia Corp 000270.KS is the among the world's top 5 automakers by sales, were trading up 2.1% as of 0440 GMT, compared with 0.7% rise in the broader market KOSPI KS.11.

($1 = 1,312.1200 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Byungwook Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Stephen Coates)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular