US Markets

Hyundai Motor Q2 net profit rises 59%, beats estimates

Contributors
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Byungwook Kim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Hyundai Motor Co posted on Thursday a 59% rise in second-quarter profit as a weak won lifted the value of its earnings abroad and demand remained strong for the South Korean automaker's high-margin sport-utility vehicles (SUVs).

SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS posted on Thursday a 59% rise in second-quarter profit as a weak won lifted the value of its earnings abroad and demand remained strong for the South Korean automaker's high-margin sport-utility vehicles (SUVs).

Net profit climbed to 2.8 trillion won ($2.13 billion) for the April-June period from 1.8 trillion won a year earlier, beating an average analyst forecast of 2.2 trillion won from Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

($1 = 1,312.1200 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Byungwook Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular