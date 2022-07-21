Hyundai Motor Q2 net profit rises 59%, beats estimates

SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS posted on Thursday a 59% rise in second-quarter profit as a weak won lifted the value of its earnings abroad and demand remained strong for the South Korean automaker's high-margin sport-utility vehicles (SUVs).

Net profit climbed to 2.8 trillion won ($2.13 billion) for the April-June period from 1.8 trillion won a year earlier, beating an average analyst forecast of 2.2 trillion won from Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

($1 = 1,312.1200 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Byungwook Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.