Hyundai Motor Q1 profit nearly triples on luxury car demand

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co reported on Thursday a 187% rise in first-quarter net profit on demand for high-margin sports-utility vehicles and its premium Genesis cars, but a chip shortage threatens to derail its growth momentum.

Hyundai, which together with affiliate Kia Corp 000270.KS is among the world's top 10 automakers by sales, reported a net profit of 1.3 trillion won ($1.16 billion) for the January-March period versus 463 billion a year earlier.

That compared with the 1.3 trillion won forecast of analysts in the Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

($1 = 1,116.8500 won)

