Hyundai Motor Q1 profit nearly triples, in line with expectations

SEOUL, April 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS reported on Thursday a 187% rise in first-quarter net profit on demand for high-margin sports-utility vehicles and its premium Genesis cars, but a chip shortage threatens to derail its growth momentum.

Hyundai, which together with affiliate Kia Corp 000270.KS is among the world's top 10 automakers by sales, reported a net profit of 1.3 trillion won ($1.16 billion) for the January-March period versus 463 billion a year earlier.

That compared with the 1.3 trillion won forecast of analysts in the Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Revenue rose 8.% to 27.4 trillion won.

Demand for Hyundai's pricier cars such as SUVs and the luxury Genesis model stood out in the first quarter.

While major automaking rivals including Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and General Motors GM.N were forced to cut production due to the global shortage of semiconductors, Hyundai managed to stave off that in the first quarter thanks to its healthy chip inventory.

But the South Korean automaker too has begun to run out of semiconductors now, prompting it to temporarily pause production three times and save chips for its most popular models.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.