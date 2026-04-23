Hyundai Motor Q1 Profit Down, Sales Rise; Stock Drops

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. (HYMTF, HYMLF, 005380.KS) reported Thursday lower profit in its first quarter, despite sales growth.

In South Korea, Hyundai Motor shares were losing around 2.22 percent, trading at 529,000 won.

In the first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company fell 26 percent to 2.34 trillion Korean won from last year's 3.16 trillion won.

Operating income declined 30.8 percent year-over-year to 2.51 trillion won.

Sales for the quarter grew 3.4 percent to 45.94 trillion won from 44.41 trillion won last year, despite growing geopolitical uncertainties. Sequentially, sales fell 1.9 percent.

Total sales were 976 thousand units, compared to 1.001 million units last year.

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