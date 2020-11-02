Hyundai Motor October Total Sales Down 4.2%

Markets

(RTTNews) - South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) reported Monday that its total sales for the month of October 2020 declined 4.2 percent to 385,947 units from last year's 402,712 units. Sequentially, monthly total sales increased 6.7 percent from the month of September.

Domestic sales for the month were 65,669 units, up 1.2 percent from last year and down 2.1 percent sequentially.

Monthly overseas sales were 320,278 units, down 5.2 percent from last year and up 8.7 percent sequentially.

For the year-to-date period, total sales dropped 17.7 percent year-over-year to 2.99 million units with 6.0 percent increase in domestic sales and 22.5 percent decline in overseas sales.

