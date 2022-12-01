Hyundai Motor Nov. Total Sales Rise, Despite Weak Domestic Sales

(RTTNews) - South Korean auto maker Hyundai Motor Co. (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) reported Thursday that total unit sales for the month of November grew 10.7 percent to 351,179 units from last year's 317,181 units.

Domestic sales declined 1.8 percent from last year to 60,926 units. However, overseas sales gained 13.8 percent to 290,253 units.

For the year-to-date period, total sales grew 1.2 percent to 3.60 million units with 3 percent overseas increase, despite a 6.4 percent drop in domestic sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.