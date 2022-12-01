Markets

Hyundai Motor Nov. Total Sales Rise, Despite Weak Domestic Sales

December 01, 2022 — 03:09 am EST

(RTTNews) - South Korean auto maker Hyundai Motor Co. (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) reported Thursday that total unit sales for the month of November grew 10.7 percent to 351,179 units from last year's 317,181 units.

Domestic sales declined 1.8 percent from last year to 60,926 units. However, overseas sales gained 13.8 percent to 290,253 units.

For the year-to-date period, total sales grew 1.2 percent to 3.60 million units with 3 percent overseas increase, despite a 6.4 percent drop in domestic sales.

