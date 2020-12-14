Hyundai Motor nominates Genesis head as new co-CEO

Contributor
Joyce Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor 005380.KS nominated Jaehoon Chang, global head of its premium Genesis brand, as the co-CEO and president on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

Lee Won-hee, existing president and co-CEO, will focus on securing a competitive edge in future automotive businesses such as optimizing global businesses and strengthening technology development, the automaker said.

