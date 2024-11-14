Hyundai Motor names Jose Munoz as CEO

Hyundai Motor (HYMTF) announced the appointment of Jose Munoz as the company’s President and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2025. Munoz will lead Hyundai Motor Company’s global business, succeeding current President and CEO Jaehoon Chang, who has been promoted to the Vice Chair of Hyundai Motor Group – Automotive Division. Munoz joined Hyundai Motor Company in 2019 as President and Global Chief Operating Officer and President and CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America. In 2022, Munoz was announced to the Hyundai Motor Company Board of Directors with expanded responsibilities to include Europe, India, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. He also led global sales, service and product planning as part of the Global Operations Division.

