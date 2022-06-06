Markets

Hyundai Motor May Total Unit Sales Down 0.5%

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Company (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) posted total sales of 324,039 units for the month of May, a decline of 0.5% from a year ago. Domestic sales were 63,373 units, an increase of 2.1%. Overseas sales were 260,666 units, down 1.1%.

For the year-to-date period, total unit sales were 1,536,865, a decline of 8.2% from a year ago. Domestic unit sales were 274,886, down 13.5%. Overseas unit sales were 1,261,979, down 7.0% from prior year.

The company noted that these sales units include CKD exports, and are wholesales.

