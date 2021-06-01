Markets

Hyundai Motor May Sales Climb Y-o-y, Down Sequentially

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) reported Tuesday that it sold 323,129 units in the month of May, up 42.7 percent from last year's 226,456 units.

Domestic sales were 62,056 units, down 12.4 percent from last year, while overseas sales climbed 67.7 percent to 261,073 units.

Sequentially, total sales fell 7.5 percent from the month of April with 11.6 percent drop in domestic sales and 6.5 percent decline in overseas sales.

For the year to date period, total sales climbed 29 percent to 1.67 million units with 5.6 percent rise in domestic sales and 36 percent jump in overseas sales.

