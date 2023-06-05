Hyundai Motor (LSE:HYUO) Price Target Increased by 7.57% to 88.29

The average one-year price target for Hyundai Motor (LSE:HYUO) has been revised to 88.29 / share. This is an increase of 7.57% from the prior estimate of 82.08 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 66.48 to a high of 114.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.83% from the latest reported closing price of 65.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyundai Motor. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYUO is 0.37%, a decrease of 0.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 13,111K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,831K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,839K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYUO by 0.31% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,277K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,219K shares, representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYUO by 3.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,063K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,054K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYUO by 11.12% over the last quarter.

EWY - iShares MSCI South Korea ETF holds 747K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 658K shares, representing an increase of 11.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYUO by 3.89% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 652K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

