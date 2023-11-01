Hyundai Motor (LSE:HYUO) Price Target Increased by 7.25% to 99.88

The average one-year price target for Hyundai Motor (LSE:HYUO) has been revised to 99.88 / share. This is an increase of 7.25% from the prior estimate of 93.12 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 69.32 to a high of 128.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.06% from the latest reported closing price of 64.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyundai Motor. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYUO is 0.42%, an increase of 5.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.32% to 14,366K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,833K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,828K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYUO by 1.11% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,256K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,270K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYUO by 10.04% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,081K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYUO by 7.68% over the last quarter.

EWY - iShares MSCI South Korea ETF holds 678K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 624K shares, representing an increase of 8.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYUO by 4.88% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 652K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

