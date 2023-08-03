Hyundai Motor (LSE:HYUD) Price Target Increased by 8.84% to 59.93

The average one-year price target for Hyundai Motor (LSE:HYUD) has been revised to 59.93 / share. This is an increase of 8.84% from the prior estimate of 55.06 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 43.29 to a high of 78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.71% from the latest reported closing price of 40.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyundai Motor. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 6.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYUD is 0.40%, an increase of 14.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.46% to 13,671K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,828K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,831K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYUD by 8.64% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,270K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,277K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYUD by 11.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,063K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,054K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYUD by 11.12% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 652K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWY - iShares MSCI South Korea ETF holds 624K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 747K shares, representing a decrease of 19.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYUD by 6.73% over the last quarter.

