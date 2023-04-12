Hyundai Motor (LSE:HYUD) Price Target Decreased by 5.70% to 42.66

The average one-year price target for Hyundai Motor (LSE:HYUD) has been revised to 42.66 / share. This is an decrease of 5.70% from the prior estimate of 45.24 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.27 to a high of 53.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.86% from the latest reported closing price of 35.30 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLAX - Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 14.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYUD by 10.97% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Series holds 60K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSSGX - Fidelity SAI Sustainable Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 52.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYUD by 65.38% over the last quarter.

MMIUX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price International Equity Fund Class I holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYUD by 18.39% over the last quarter.

FSTBX - FEDERATED GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 53.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYUD by 40.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyundai Motor. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYUD is 0.36%, a decrease of 12.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.14% to 12,959K shares.

