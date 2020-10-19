Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors say Q3 earnings to reflect quality costs of $2.9 bln

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor 005380.KS and affiliate Kia Motors 000270.KS said on Monday that their third-quarter earnings would reflect quality-related costs of a combined 3.36 trillion won ($2.94 billion).

The costs would include additional provision expenses related to their "Theta" engines, they said in separate regulatory filings.

Hyundai Motor said a provision of 2.1 trillion won will be reflected in its earnings, while Kia Motors flagged an earnings hit of 1.26 trillion won.

($1 = 1,141.4200 won)

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang, editing by Louise Heavens)

