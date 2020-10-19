US Markets

Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors say Q3 earnings to reflect quality costs of $2.9 bln

Contributors
Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors said on Monday that their third-quarter earnings would reflect quality-related costs of a combined 3.36 trillion won ($2.94 billion).

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor 005380.KS and affiliate Kia Motors 000270.KS said on Monday that their third-quarter earnings would reflect quality-related costs of a combined 3.36 trillion won ($2.94 billion).

The costs would include additional provision expenses related to their "Theta" engines, they said in separate regulatory filings.

Hyundai Motor said a provision of 2.1 trillion won will be reflected in its earnings, while Kia Motors flagged an earnings hit of 1.26 trillion won.

($1 = 1,141.4200 won)

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang, editing by Louise Heavens)

((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com; 82-2-3704-5685; Reuters Messaging: hyunjoo.jin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular