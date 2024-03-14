Hyundai Motor, Iveco Group Expand Their Partnership

(RTTNews) - South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Company and Iveco Group (IVG) Thursday said they are strengthening their partnership to drive innovation in the commercial vehicle sector.

The two companies signed a Letter of Intent, reinforcing their partnership with a facing view towards electric heavy-duty truck solutions, including both battery electric trucks and fuel cell electric trucks, for European markets.

The two companies expect to accelerate the transition to a sustainable future.

The companies announced that since initiating their partnership in March 2022, Hyundai Motor and Iveco Group have achieved a series of significant milestones. Including, in September 2022, they unveiled the first IVECO eDaily Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle at the IAA Transportation event in Hanover. This was followed by the debut of the IVECO BUS E-WAY H2 in October 2023 at Busworld in Brussels.

